Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of Alkermes worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,185,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 443,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,037,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 859,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.50. Alkermes Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $96,187.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $689,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,250 shares of company stock worth $2,587,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

