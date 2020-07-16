Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $238.00 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.92. Veritiv Corp has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,221.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.