Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Ready Capital worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 60.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $471.97 million, a P/E ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

