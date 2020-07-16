Deutsche Bank AG Has $30,000 Stock Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

MFNC opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.