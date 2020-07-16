Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTVCB opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. Protective Insurance Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $17.87.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTVCB. ValuEngine cut shares of Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

