Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of TransMedics Group worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 160.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 487,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,700 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $355.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

