Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,162 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,222 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6,765.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 48,981 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 142,397 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael T. Cavey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $62,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,972 shares of company stock valued at $72,037 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.