Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,198 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WideOpenWest by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 119,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 321,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

WOW opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.63.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

