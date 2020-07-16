Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,646 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Op Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 50,179 shares of company stock valued at $308,537.

Shares of OPBK opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Op Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Op Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

