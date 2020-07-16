Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,993 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Express were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Express by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

