Deutsche Bank AG Has $32,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,496 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ABB were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,910,000 after acquiring an additional 284,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ABB by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,271,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 259,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in ABB by 215.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Liberum Capital cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

