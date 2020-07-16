Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBNC stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $241.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

