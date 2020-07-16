Financial Comparison: Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) vs. ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) and ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aggreko and ALSTOM/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aggreko N/A N/A N/A ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aggreko and ALSTOM/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aggreko 3 1 1 0 1.60 ALSTOM/ADR 0 5 2 0 2.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aggreko and ALSTOM/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aggreko $2.06 billion 0.68 $164.72 million $0.65 8.46 ALSTOM/ADR $9.12 billion 1.30 $519.21 million $0.22 24.14

ALSTOM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Aggreko. Aggreko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALSTOM/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aggreko has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALSTOM/ADR beats Aggreko on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing. The company also provides electric heaters, indirect fired heaters, and heat exchangers; and load banks that are used to test generators and turbines, uninterrupted power systems, electrical distribution panels and systems, data center power systems, combined heat and power systems, and simulation of heat loads. In addition, it offers battery storage solutions; and power to national utility customers. The company operates 195 sales and service centers. It serves the agriculture, construction, contracting, data centers, events, facilities management, food and beverage, government, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, shipping, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Aggreko Plc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

