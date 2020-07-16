Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

COF stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.