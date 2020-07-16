CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Argus decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $396.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.45. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $410.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

