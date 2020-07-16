CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $233.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.19. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.