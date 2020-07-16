CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selway Asset Management increased its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in United Rentals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in United Rentals by 32.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

