Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.