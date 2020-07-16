CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,548 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 239.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $249.52 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $255.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.18. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,992,425.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,557 shares of company stock worth $33,979,284. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

