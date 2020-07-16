CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 436.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Shares of TTWO opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $155.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.