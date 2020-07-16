Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 246,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 65,931 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

PXD stock opened at $95.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

