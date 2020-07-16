CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $252,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

