CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $252,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

Capital One Financial Corp. Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc
CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC
CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc.
Store Capital Corp Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co
CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,548 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
