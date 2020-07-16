CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 15,951 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1,283.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ciena were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,177,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ciena by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,522,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,030,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,600 shares of company stock worth $5,489,540. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

