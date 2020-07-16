CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caci International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caci International by 5,693.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 108,917 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caci International by 20.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $194.41 on Thursday. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,108 shares of company stock worth $1,601,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

