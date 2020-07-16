Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,076 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

