CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 49 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $15,573,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.57.

SHW opened at $586.70 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $603.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

