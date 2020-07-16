Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Spire were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

