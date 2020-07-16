Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Stock Position Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

