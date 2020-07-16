CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

