CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,979 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $247,638,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 66.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after acquiring an additional 807,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

NYSE:BBY opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $759,169.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,270.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,876 shares of company stock valued at $89,658,539 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

