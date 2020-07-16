CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,443,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,212 shares of company stock valued at $44,072,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

