CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Novartis by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 137,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.47 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

