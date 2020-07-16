CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 604 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,033 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.71.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $199.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.