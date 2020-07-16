CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $347.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $382.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.80.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

