Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $440,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 267,630 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,550. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.