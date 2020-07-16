Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,482,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth about $104,305,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of MYL opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.