Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $462,000 Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $716.91 on Thursday. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $735.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $697.27 and its 200-day moving average is $641.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

