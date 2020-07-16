Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $113,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $84,484,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after acquiring an additional 422,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

