Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $522,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

