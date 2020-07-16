Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $179.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.