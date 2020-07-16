Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Kellogg by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $6,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,607,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

