Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 13,835 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,995,218.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. William Blair began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

SMPL stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

