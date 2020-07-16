Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $990,000 Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

