Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,050,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,758 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

