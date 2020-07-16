Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

NYSE VAR opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

