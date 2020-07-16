Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $962,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

