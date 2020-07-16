40,529 Shares in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

