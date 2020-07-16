Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $6,827,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $346,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.21.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.61. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.