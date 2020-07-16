Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Allegion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

NYSE ALLE opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average of $109.34. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

