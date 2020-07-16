19,566 Shares in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,566 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of South State at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South State by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in South State by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in South State by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in South State by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

South State stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.02. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

